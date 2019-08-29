UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Submitted To Rada Bill On Presidential Impeachment - Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:02 PM

Zelenskyy Submitted to Rada Bill on Presidential Impeachment - Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill on presidential impeachment to the Verkhovna Rada for review, the parliament said on its website on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill on presidential impeachment to the Verkhovna Rada for review, the parliament said on its website on Thursday.

The text of the draft law "On the special procedure for removing the president of Ukraine from office (impeachment)" has not yet been published.

The document is identified by the president as urgent.

