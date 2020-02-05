Zelenskyy Suggests Investing $2.9Bln Received From Gazprom in Infrastructure, Medicine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the government invest $2.9 billion received by Ukraine's Naftogaz from Russian energy giant Gazprom in implementation of infrastructure projects and medicine, the presidential press service said in a statement.

On December 20, Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol on gas cooperation, which includes agreements to settle legal disagreements.

Within their framework, Gazprom has already paid Naftogaz $2.9 billion in line with Stockholm arbitration court rulings.

"We plan to additionally allocate funds for road construction - this is our infrastructure priority, other infrastructure projects, the medical sector and energy efficiency. One of the plans is to build more than 200 medical admissions units across Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with representatives of the cabinet and Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.