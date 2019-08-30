UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Suggests Reducing Number Of Rada Lawmakers To 300 From 450 - Draft Law

Fri 30th August 2019

Zelenskyy Suggests Reducing Number of Rada Lawmakers to 300 From 450 - Draft Law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to the parliament amending the Constitution to reduce the number of lawmakers from 450 to 300 and hold parliamentary elections on a proportional basis, the text of the bill was published on Friday on the parliament's website

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to the parliament amending the Constitution to reduce the number of lawmakers from 450 to 300 and hold parliamentary elections on a proportional basis, the text of the bill was published on Friday on the parliament's website.

"The constitutional makeup of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is 300 lawmakers of Ukraine who are elected for a term of five years. A citizen of Ukraine who has reached 21 years of age on election day, has the right to vote, has been resident in Ukraine for at least the last five years and speaks the state language, can be a people's deputy of Ukraine," the document says.

