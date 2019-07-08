UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Suggests To Putin To Hold Talks On Crimea, Donbas In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

Zelenskyy Suggests to Putin to Hold Talks on Crimea, Donbas in Minsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold in the Belarusian capital of Minsk a meeting in the Russia-Ukraine-the United States-the United Kingdom-Germany-France format in order to discuss "whom Crimea belongs to" and the situation in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold in the Belarusian capital of Minsk a meeting in the Russia-Ukraine-the United States-the United Kingdom-Germany-France format in order to discuss "whom Crimea belongs to" and the situation in the breakaway Ukrainian region of Donbas.

"And now I would like to address Russian President Vladimir Putin. Do we need to talk? We do. Let us discuss whom Crimea belongs to and who is absent in Donbas? I suppose holding talks in such a company: me, you, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

As for the location, I believe [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko will be happy to receive us in Minsk. We do not change anything, and we do not reject any diplomatic format. We suggest to talk," Zelenskyy said in a video address, published on the Facebook page of his office.

