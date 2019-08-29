Zelenskyy Suggests to Rada Amending Ukrainian Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Thursday to the Verkhovna Rada amending the country's Constitution, including reducing the number of lawmakers and securing a proportional election system, a relevant bill has been registered on the website of the Ukrainian parliament

The draft law provides for amendments to articles 76 and 77 of the Constitution "regarding the reduction of the constitutional makeup of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and fixing the proportionality of the electoral system."