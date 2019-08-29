UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Suggests To Rada Amending Ukrainian Constitution

Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Thursday to the Verkhovna Rada amending the country's Constitution, including reducing the number of lawmakers and securing a proportional election system, a relevant bill has been registered on the website of the Ukrainian parliament

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested on Thursday to the Verkhovna Rada amending the country's Constitution, including reducing the number of lawmakers and securing a proportional election system, a relevant bill has been registered on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

The draft law provides for amendments to articles 76 and 77 of the Constitution "regarding the reduction of the constitutional makeup of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and fixing the proportionality of the electoral system."

