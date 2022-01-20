KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Wednesday the security situation around Ukraine and bilateral cooperation in a phone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, his office said.

"The head of state (Zelenskyy) informed the interlocutor (Andersson) about the security situation around Ukraine, as well as about the steps being taken to reach peace within all available negotiation formats. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted the importance of uniting and coordinating political and diplomatic efforts to unblock the peace process and restore stability," the office said in a statement.

The Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude to Sweden for support in the field of security, it read.

The politicians discussed prospects for further bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, energy, and environmental sectors. In addition, Zelenskyy said that his country was interested in setting up a network of modern waste processing plants with the help of Swedish companies.

The politicians agreed to boost bilateral dialogue at the highest level, according to the statement.