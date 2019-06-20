Zelenskyy Talented Comic, But Situation in Ukraine Rather Tragedy - Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a talented comic, but what Ukraine is currently going through is a tragedy, not a comedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

"He [Zelenskyy] is a talented man.

I remember his performances in KVN ['Club of the Funny and Inventive People' Russian tv show] in Moscow somewhere in the 2000s, it was all talented and funny. But what we see now is not funny. It is not a comedy, it is a tragedy. And once he has become the head of state, he needs to solve these problems," Putin said.

The president added that to resolve the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region the Ukrainian new leadership should show political will.