Zelenskyy Talented Comic, But Situation In Ukraine Rather Tragedy - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a talented comic, but what Ukraine is currently going through is a tragedy, not a comedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a talented comic, but what Ukraine is currently going through is a tragedy, not a comedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"He [Zelenskyy] is a talented man.

I remember his performances in KVN ['Club of the Funny and Inventive People' Russian tv show] in Moscow somewhere in the 2000s, it was all talented and funny. But what we see now is not funny. It is not a comedy, it is a tragedy. And once he has become the head of state, he needs to solve these problems," Putin said.

The president added that to resolve the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region the Ukrainian new leadership should show political will.

