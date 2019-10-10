Zelenskyy Talks of What May Happen If Normandy Format Brings No Progress

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukraine will seek other ways to settle the crisis in eastern Ukraine if Normandy format, which includes Berlin, Moscow, Paris and Kiev itself, does not bring any progress, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"If we cannot find the dialogue in general, which there really was not one, if we cannot do [that] within Normandy format, and if I just feel this on a personal level, nothing will come out of it. And I will say it openly at the Normandy format. If I feel that we all are really ready to do something ... to stop the war, we will do it. If I feel that we are not, if I feel that we cannot control the elections or the border, I will come back to you and we will not follow that plan, we will seek other options," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.