UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zelenskyy Talks Of What May Happen If Normandy Format Brings No Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Zelenskyy Talks of What May Happen If Normandy Format Brings No Progress

Ukraine will seek other ways to settle the crisis in eastern Ukraine if Normandy format, which includes Berlin, Moscow, Paris and Kiev itself, does not bring any progress, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukraine will seek other ways to settle the crisis in eastern Ukraine if Normandy format, which includes Berlin, Moscow, Paris and Kiev itself, does not bring any progress, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"If we cannot find the dialogue in general, which there really was not one, if we cannot do [that] within Normandy format, and if I just feel this on a personal level, nothing will come out of it. And I will say it openly at the Normandy format. If I feel that we all are really ready to do something ... to stop the war, we will do it. If I feel that we are not, if I feel that we cannot control the elections or the border, I will come back to you and we will not follow that plan, we will seek other options," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Paris Berlin Progress Kiev Border All

Recent Stories

Three officers transferred in FDA

40 seconds ago

Power shutdown in Faisalabad

42 seconds ago

China to announce new national level cultural heri ..

49 seconds ago

Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohi ..

4 minutes ago

UK economy shrinks as Brexit looms

4 minutes ago

NASA Orders 24-Hour Delay in ICON Satellite Launch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.