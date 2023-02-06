UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Targets Russian Nuclear Industry With Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on 200 companies and enterprises of the Russian nuclear industry, including Rosatom, as well as its subsidiaries.

"The NSDC (National Security and Defense Council) decision on sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry has been put into effect. This is not the last decision regarding this industry of theirs," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Sunday night.

According to Zelenskyy's decree published by the presidential office, there are 200 companies and enterprises on the sanctions list, including Russian state atomic energy corporation Rosatom and its subsidiaries.

The sanctions are being introduced for a period of 50 years and include such restrictive measures as blocking of assets; restriction or complete cessation of trading operations; restriction, partial or complete termination of the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; suspension of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits; prohibition of public and defense procurement of goods, works and services; termination of trade agreements, joint projects and industrial programs in certain areas.

At the start of February, the EU parliament called for the imposition of sanctions on Russia's oil producer Lukoil and state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, for limits on direct and indirect imports, purchases and transfers of Russian diamonds, as well as for the expansion of the lists of sanctioned Russian media.

