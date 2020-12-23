UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Tells Macron Ukraine Has Implemented Paris Agreements - Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told French President Emmanuel Macron by phone that Kiev had fulfilled the agreements reached by the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris in 2019, the presidential office said in a statement.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. Significant attention was devoted to the issue of achieving peace in Donbas. Macron reassured [Zelenskyy] that France would continue to take all necessary measures to advance the peace process," the office said.

"Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine had fulfilled all the agreements of the Normandy Four leaders reached last year in Paris," it said.

The last talks of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) were held in Paris on December 9, 2019. A personal bilateral meeting of Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the same time. The results of the Paris summit were agreements on the exchange of detainees, a complete ceasefire, as well as the disengagement of forces and equipment in three sections of the contact line in Donbas.

In addition, the sides agreed to continue negotiations in the Normandy format and the work of the Trilateral Contact Group within the framework of the Minsk agreements.

