Zelenskyy Tells Merkel By Phone Work Under Way To Form New Lists For Donbas Prisoner Swap

Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone that work was underway to form new lists for the prisoner exchange in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone that work was underway to form new lists for the prisoner exchange in Donbas.

The first prisoner swap in two years took place in Donbas on December 29.

Kiev handed 124 people over to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), whereas Donetsk and Luhansk gave 76 people to the Ukrainian authorities.

"He [Zelenskyy] emphasized that work was underway on the formation of regular lists for release," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

