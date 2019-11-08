UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Tells OSCE Troop Pullout Near Zolote In Donbas Completed Timely, Safely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that the disengagement of troops in the area of Zolote in Donbas had been held in a "timely and safe manner."

On November 1, the Ukrainian military and the militia of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Luhansk announced that they had completed the disengagement of troops and military hardware near the village of Zolote.

"Despite the difficult situation, we have carried out the disengagement near Zolote. We have done everything in a timely and safe manner. We are grateful to the military, to the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE and to everyone who helped us," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine Yasar Halit Cevik, as quoted by his press service.

The head of the OSCE mission informed the president of the current situation in the area of the joint forces operation and noted positive developments regarding the process of disengagement since June, the press service said.

Cevik also confirmed that the disengagement of troops in the area of Petrivske in Donbas will take place on November 9.

On October 1, representatives of the Contact Group on UkraineRussia, the OSCE and Ukraine ” met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk and signed an agreement on a peace plan called "the Steinmeier formula," agreeing to proceed with the stalled disengagement in the Petrivske and Zolote areas of Donbas.

