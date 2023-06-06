(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday told the papal envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.

"We welcome the readiness of other states and partners to find ways to peace, but as the war continues on the territory of Ukraine, the algorithm for achieving peace can be Ukrainian only," Zelesnkyy said during a meeting in Kiev.

The president emphasized that a ceasefire would not lead to peace because it would only freeze the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskyy and Zuppi discussed ways of getting the Global South behind Ukraine's 10-point "peace formula," which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to pre-2014 borders.

Russia said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Ukraine recognized the facts on the ground. Ukraine's Western donors have been calling for peace talks despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russians.