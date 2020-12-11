UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Thanks EU's Venice Commission For Decision On Judicial Reform In Ukraine

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Council of Europe's Venice Commission for Democracy through Law for its decision and recommendations on reforming and improving the judicial system in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Council of Europe's Venice Commission for Democracy through Law for its decision and recommendations on reforming and improving the judicial system in the country.

In 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a law on reforming the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU). The document, in particular, provides for decreasing the number of Supreme Court members from 200 to 100, as well as dissolving the composition of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges and reducing the number of its members to 12 from 16. Several EU countries have expressed concern over the reform. In November 2020, Zelenskyy turned to the Venice Commission for recommendations. On Thursday, the advisory body of the Council of Europe published its decision, indicating that "a reform of the Constitutional Court is warranted."

"Grateful to @VeniceComm & @giannibuquicch1 [Gianni Buquicchio, the president of the Venice Commission] for the decision on the #CCU.

The approved documents provide important guidelines on how to avoid the damage to anti-corruption agenda & to reform the CCU. The Commission's stand 'll be taken into account to prepare judicial reform in [Ukraine]," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, the Council of Europe said in a press release that the Venice Commission was ready to endorse its urgent opinions at the online plenary session, which would also be attended by the Ukrainian president.

"The Constitutional Court cannot be 'punished' for its decisions, but its working can be improved," the commission said in a statement, providing a 10-point list of recommendations for Kiev.

In 2016, the Council of Europe's Committee on Legal Co-operation launched a project dubbed "Support to the implementation of the judicial reform in Ukraine." The project was set to last for 30 months, which started on June 1, 2018, and ended on November 30, 2020. Its budget was estimated at 1.2 million Euros ($1.45 million).

