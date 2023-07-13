Open Menu

Zelenskyy Thanks NATO Summit For 'Unprecedented Support' Of Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Zelenskyy Thanks NATO Summit for 'Unprecedented Support' of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the participants of the NATO summit in Vilnius for their "unprecedented support" and security assurances provided to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all leaders in NATO countries for very practical and unprecedented support considering decades of our relations' support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He also described the outcome of the summit as a "meaningful success for Ukraine."

"Ukrainian delegation is bringing home significant security victory for the Ukraine ... It opens for us absolutely new security opportunities, and I thank everyone who made it possible," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskkyy also met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the alliance's summit. The Ukrainian leader noted that the meeting had lasted "twice as long as planned." The two leaders discussed military support for Ukraine and the vision of achieving victory.

"All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. politics. @NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Kiev since Russia started it military operation in Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Twitter Vilnius Kiev Alliance April All

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

14 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

26 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

16 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

16 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

26 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

26 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

26 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

33 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

32 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

32 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World