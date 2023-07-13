Zelenskyy Thanks NATO Summit for 'Unprecedented Support' of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the participants of the NATO summit in Vilnius for their "unprecedented support" and security assurances provided to Ukraine.

"I am grateful to all leaders in NATO countries for very practical and unprecedented support considering decades of our relations' support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He also described the outcome of the summit as a "meaningful success for Ukraine."

"Ukrainian delegation is bringing home significant security victory for the Ukraine ... It opens for us absolutely new security opportunities, and I thank everyone who made it possible," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskkyy also met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the alliance's summit. The Ukrainian leader noted that the meeting had lasted "twice as long as planned." The two leaders discussed military support for Ukraine and the vision of achieving victory.

"All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. politics. @NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Kiev since Russia started it military operation in Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Kiev.