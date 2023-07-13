Zelenskyy Threatened to Boycott 1st Meeting of NATO-Ukraine Council - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened not to appear at the first meeting of the newly established NATO-Ukraine Council due to his disappointment with the alliance's stance on Ukraine's membership prospects at the Vilnius summit, The New York Times has reported, citing a NATO-country official.

Zelenskyy was "angry" about NATO setting conditions regarding an invitation for Ukraine to apply for membership and criticized the communique adopted at the two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital, which "infuriated" the Americans, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian president reportedly threatened not to take part in the first session of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which took place the next day. He said that it was "unprecedented and absurd" that a time frame was set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership, according to the report.

Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that NATO leaders had urged the Ukrainian president to "cool down" during their joint dinner in Vilnius following his criticism.

The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on Wednesday. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chaired the meeting, with the Ukrainian president and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials participating in the session as well.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said the NATO leaders had agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards training and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from two steps to one step. At the same time, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.