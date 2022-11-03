Zelenskyy Threatens to Skip G20 Summit If Putin Attends

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened on Thursday to skip the G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up.

"The position of me personally and of Ukraine is that if the Russian leader attends then Ukraine will not," he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news agency Unian.

Zelenskyy said in April that the president of the host nation, Joko Widodo, had invited him to the two-day summit that will be held in Bali from November 15-16.

Ukraine, one of Europe's poorest nations, does not belong in the G20 club of advanced economies but the United States pressed Indonesia to let Zelenskyy attend. Washington and its Western allies also demanded that Russia be excluded from G20 over the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had not made up his mind about whether he should attend the summit. President Widodo said on Wednesday that three leaders had yet to confirm their attendance.