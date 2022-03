Zelenskyy to Address European Leaders During EU Summit on Thursday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address European leaders during the upcoming EU summit on Thursday, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy will talk to EU leaders via a video link, the source added.