Zelenskyy To Address Greek Parliament - Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Zelenskyy to Address Greek Parliament - Athens

The Greek government said on Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a virtual address to the Greek parliament at an unspecified time

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The Greek government said on Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a virtual address to the Greek parliament at an unspecified time.

The Ukrainian president has spoken with legislators in Europe, Israel, Japan, Canada and the United States in the past two weeks in an attempt to gather allies against the Russian military operation.

"During their conversation, (Greek Prime Minister) Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Zelenskyy to speak to the Greek parliament by video," the official statement read.

The leaders spoke by phone on Greek Independence Day. They agreed to make arrangements for the address via diplomatic channels soon, the Greek government's press office said.

