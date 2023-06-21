Zelenskyy to Address OAS General Assembly in Washington This Week - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the upcoming General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), Francisco Mora, US Permanent Representative to the OAS told reporters on Tuesday.

"We expect President Zelenskyy to speak before the General Assembly," Mora said, adding that there is no date for it yet.

The 53rd General Assembly of the OAS will be held on June 21 and 23 in Washington, DC.

The event will be attended by the Ministers of Foreigners Affairs of Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru among others.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also expected to attend.