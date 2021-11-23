UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy To Address Ukrainian Parliament On December 1 - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the parliament with an annual report on internal and foreign policy on December 1, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday

"In accordance with Article 106 of the constitution of Ukraine, I propose to hear at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) of Ukraine on December 1, 2021, a message from the president of Ukraine at the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine," Zelenskyy's message to parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, which was published by Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, read.

