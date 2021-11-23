Zelenskyy to Address Ukrainian Parliament on December 1 - Lawmaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the parliament with an annual report on internal and foreign policy on December 1, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the parliament with an annual report on internal and foreign policy on December 1, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with Article 106 of the constitution of Ukraine, I propose to hear at the plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) of Ukraine on December 1, 2021, a message from the president of Ukraine at the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine," Zelenskyy's message to parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, which was published by Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel, read.