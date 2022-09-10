Zelenskyy to Address US Defense Contractors This Month - NDIA

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to speak at the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the US National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) later this month, according to the event's program.

Zelenskyy is listed as a keynote speaker, according to the program posted on the NDIA website, while Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is listed as a featured virtual speaker for September 21.

The NDIA exhibition will be held on September 19-22 in Austin, Texas.

According to The Hill, Zelenskyy plans to appeal for more weapon supplies for Kiev during his NDIA speech.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed issues including further security and humanitarian aid to Ukraine during a virtual meeting with European counterparts.

Blinken briefed UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on his visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelenskyy.

On Thursday, the Biden administration said it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that the United States was going to host a meeting of senior national armaments directors of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss how to equip the Ukrainian military amid Russia's ongoing special operation.

