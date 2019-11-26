UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy To Arrive In Tallinn On Tuesday For Official Visit, Will Meet With Kaljulaid

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Tallinn on Tuesday for a one-day official visit and meet with Estonian officials as well as participate in several events, the Estonian government said.

"During his visit, President Zelenskyy will meet with the Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Juri Ratas and parliament speaker Henn Põlluaas. The heads of state will also visit the Digital Society Sandbox event, where ministers of digital technology from both countries will sign a memorandum of cooperation," the government said in a statement.

Additionally, the two presidents will also visit a military hospital in the accompaniment of Estonia's Commander of Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Martin Herem.

The Ukrainian president will be joined by his wife Elena on the trip, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii and Trade and Agriculture Minister Timofiy Milovanov.

