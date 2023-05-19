Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) being held there in person, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with his plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) being held there in person, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with his plans.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese government, that Zelenskyy was planning to participate in the summit via video link on Sunday.

Initially, Zelenskyy was supposed to join the discussion on the Ukraine crisis Friday; however, his attendance was rescheduled for Sunday morning, according to the report. The news outlet reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his visit to Kiev in March, had invited the Ukrainian leader to join the G7 top-level summit.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.