UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy To Attend G7 Summit In Japan's Hiroshima In Person - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Zelenskyy to Attend G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima in Person - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) being held there in person, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with his plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) being held there in person, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with his plans.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese government, that Zelenskyy was planning to participate in the summit via video link on Sunday.

Initially, Zelenskyy was supposed to join the discussion on the Ukraine crisis Friday; however, his attendance was rescheduled for Sunday morning, according to the report. The news outlet reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his visit to Kiev in March, had invited the Ukrainian leader to join the G7 top-level summit.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World World Bank Australia United Nations Ukraine Visit Hiroshima Kiev Indonesia Brazil Comoros South Korea Vietnam March May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 32nd Arab League Summit

5 minutes ago
 FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

FNC, Pan-African Parliament discuss enhancing ties

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan provi ..

Pakistan Week inaugurated in China's Sichuan province

22 minutes ago
 Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavr ..

Armenia, Azerbaijan Working on Peace Treaty - Lavrov

22 minutes ago
 Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner ..

Steps being taken for uplift of city: Commissioner Multan division Aamir Khattak ..

22 minutes ago
 G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023 ..

G7 Leaders Say Ukraine Has Budget Support for 2023, Early 2024

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.