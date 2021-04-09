Zelenskyy to Discuss Donbas Escalation With Macron in Paris Next Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Paris late next week to discuss the current escalation in Donbas with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, KyivPost newspaper reported on Friday.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins told KyivPost that a tete-a-tete meeting is the key goal of the trip.

"They have many things to discuss. Without any doubt, Russia's military buildup at Ukraine's eastern border and the status of Ukraine's reforms, especially those aimed at creating an independent and reputable judicial system," de Poncins said.

France is concerned over Russia's actions, the ambassador noted.