Zelenskyy to Hold Phone Talks With Rouhani Over Crashed Plane on Saturday Press Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday will give a phone call to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, to discuss the situation around the Ukrainian passenger plane erroneously shot down by the Iranian military in Tehran, The Ukrainian presidential press service announced.

"On Saturday, January 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the nation with regard to the situation around the downed Ukraine International Airlines plane in Tehran. The video address will follow the head of state's [Zelenskyy] consultations with a team of Ukrainian experts deployed at the tragedy's site in Iran and international partners, as well as the phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani scheduled for 5:00 p.m. [15:00 GMT] on Saturday," the Ukrainian Presidency said on its Telegram channel.