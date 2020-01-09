Zelenskyy to Hold Phone Talks With Rouhani to Discuss Ukrainian Plane Crash Near Tehran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed plans to hold a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, for strengthening cooperation on the probe into the deadly crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 near Tehran.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

Zelenskyy tasked on Wednesday the country's attorney general to open a criminal probe into the tragic accident.

"Today I will hold a phone conversation with the president of Iran regarding strengthening cooperation with the Ukrainian side for the sake of establishing the truth," Zelenskyy said in a video address, released on the Telegram channel of the presidential office.

He also called on the global community, including Canada, to join the investigation.