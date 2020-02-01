UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy To Host Erdogan On February 3 To Discuss Ways To Deepen Cooperation - Office

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 09:35 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Kiev on February 3 to discuss ways to deepen "strategic partnership," the Ukrainian leader's office said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will receive Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Kiev on February 3 to discuss ways to deepen "strategic partnership," the Ukrainian leader's office said on Saturday.

The two leaders will meet tete-a-tete and co-chair the 8th meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High-Level Strategic Council, according to the office.

"During the talks, the sides will discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas of interaction," the statement said.

Following the strategic council's meeting, a number of bilateral documents are expected to be signed.

In addition, the two presidents will attend the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum.

