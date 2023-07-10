Zelenskyy to Join NATO Summit in Vilnius - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius to take part in the first meeting of the new NATO - Ukraine Council.

"President Zelenskyy will join us for the inaugural meeting for the new NATO - Ukraine Council," he said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda ahead of the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital on July 11-12.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital, scheduled to take place from July 11-12.

He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."