UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy To Meet Top Dutch Ministers, Visit ICC On Thursday - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Zelenskyy to Meet Top Dutch Ministers, Visit ICC on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the Dutch prime minister, foreign and defense ministers during his trip to the Netherlands on Thursday, as well as visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Politico newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a Dutch official.

In The Hague, Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "There is no peace without justice," the report said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is also expected to arrive in the The Hague on Thursday to hold a meeting with the Ukrainian president, Politico reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Finland, where he met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participated in a daylong Nordic summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister ICC Visit The Hague Finland Netherlands Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disast ..

Kuwait and NDMA Pakistan to Collaborate for Disaster Mitigation

20 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

Kuwait crude oil price dips US$4.97 to US$76 pb

24 minutes ago
 DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Sa ..

DEWA is first government entity in Dubai to add Samsung Pay to its digital servi ..

24 minutes ago
 The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry ..

The decision of the High Court to retain Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the Preside ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve S ..

Pakistan reaffirms to work closely WB to achieve SDGs

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.