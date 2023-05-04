Zelenskyy to Meet Top Dutch Ministers, Visit ICC on Thursday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the Dutch prime minister, foreign and defense ministers during his trip to the Netherlands on Thursday, as well as visit the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Politico newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a Dutch official.

In The Hague, Zelenskyy is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "There is no peace without justice," the report said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is also expected to arrive in the The Hague on Thursday to hold a meeting with the Ukrainian president, Politico reported.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Finland, where he met with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participated in a daylong Nordic summit.