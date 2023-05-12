Zelenskyy to Meet With Pope Francis in Vatican on Saturday - Source in Holy See

(@FahadShabbir)

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on May 13, a source in the Holy See told RIA Novosti on Friday.

On Thursday, Italian media reported that Zelenskyy could make a short-term visit to Rome in the coming days to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

"He (Zelenskyy) is expected at the Vatican on Saturday. Official information is not distributed for security reasons," the source said.

The schedule of Pope Francis for Saturday has not yet been formed, the source added.