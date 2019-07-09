Zelenskyy to Partake in Inauguration of New Chernobyl NPP Confinement Arch - Press Office

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the inauguration of a new confinement dome for the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on July 10, his press secretary, Iuliia Mendel, said on Tuesday.

In late April, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said that the confinement arch designed to cover the old sarcophagus that protected Chernobyl NPP's 4th nuclear reactor had successfully completed a 72-hour trial operation.

"On July 10, State Specialized Enterprise Chernobyl NPP will put a new arch over the destroyed 4th reactor into operation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the event," Mendel wrote on Facebook.

The Chernobyl disaster occurred on April 26, 1986 after the explosion of the Chernobyl NPP's 4th nuclear reactor. In order to isolate the reactor's remains, the Soviet Union covered it with a sarcophagus, which has been gradually degrading in recent years. In 2016, a new safe confinement was erected above the reactor but it had not been put into operation until now. The new construction is expected to be effectively isolating the reactor over next 100 years.