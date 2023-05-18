Zelenskyy to Participate in G7 Leaders Summit Online on May 21 - Reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the G7 leaders summit in Hiroshima via video link on May 21, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese government

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's office did not rule out the president attending the summit in person.

Initially, Zelenskyy was supposed to join the discussion on the Ukraine crisis on May 19, however, his attendance is scheduled for Sunday morning now, according to the report. The news outlet reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during his visit to Kiev in March, had invited the Ukrainian leader to join the G7 top level summit.

Apart from G7 members, Japan, as this year's chair, extended invitations to India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Cook Islands, and the Comoro Islands. The United Nations, International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, World Bank, World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization were also invited to the talks.