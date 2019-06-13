Zelenskyy to Pay Official Visits to France, Germany June 17-18 - Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to France on June 17 and then to Germany on June 18, the Ukrainian presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Zelenskyy plans to hold meetings with the heads of states and parliaments.

