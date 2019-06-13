UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visits To France, Germany June 17-18 - Administration

Zelenskyy to Pay Official Visits to France, Germany June 17-18 - Administration

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to France on June 17 and then to Germany on June 18, the Ukrainian presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Zelenskyy plans to hold meetings with the heads of states and parliaments

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to France on June 17 and then to Germany on June 18, the Ukrainian presidential administration said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Zelenskyy plans to hold meetings with the heads of states and parliaments.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the French Republic on June 17 and to the Federal Republic of Germany on June 18. The program of the visits envisions meetings with the French and the German leaders, head of parliaments and business representatives," Zelenskyy's administration said on Twitter.

