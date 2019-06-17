Zelenskyy to Pay Official Visits to France, Germany on June 17-18

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to France on June 17 and Germany on June 18.

The agenda of the visits includes meetings with the leadership of France and Germany, heads of parliaments, as well as major representatives of the French and German business communities, according to the office of the Ukrainian president.

Earlier in June, the administration of the French president at the Elysee Palace said that the presidents of France and Ukraine would meet in Paris on June 17 to discuss the French-Ukrainian bilateral relations, reforms in Ukraine and issues pertaining to the conflict settlement in eastern Ukraine in line with the Minsk agreements and within the Normandy Format framework with the support of France and Germany.