Zelenskyy to Skip NATO Summit If Leaders Show No 'Courage' in Inviting Kiev to Bloc - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend July's NATO Summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius if the leaders of the alliance's member states fail to show "courage" to invite Ukraine to join the bloc, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, said Thursday.

"If there is no result at the Vilnius summit, he doesn't have reason and time to go ... The president will not travel ... to the summit if the leaders will tend to or will show a deficit of courage," Zhovkva told Reuters.

The NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius from July 11-12 and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO.

In early June, Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation, recalling that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last year.

On June 19, Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."