KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Poland on Sunday for a two-day working visit, during which time he will attend the commemorative events of the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp's liberation, the president's press service said.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be on a working visit to the Republic of Poland on January 26-27 to participate in the commemorative events which will be held in [the Polish city of] Oswiecim on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp," the press service said, adding that the Ukrainian president would hold a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau facility was the largest death camp and saw around 1.4 million people ” including 1.1 million Jews ” exterminated before it was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on January 27, 1945. It has also become a symbol of the Holocaust.