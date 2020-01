(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Poland on Sunday for a two-day working visit, during which time he will attend the commemorative events of the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp's liberation, the president's press service said.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be on a working visit to the Republic of Poland on January 26-27 to participate in the commemorative events which will be held in [the Polish city of] Oswiecim on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp," the press service said, adding that the Ukrainian president would hold a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau facility was the largest death camp and saw around 1.4 million people including 1.1 million Jews exterminated before it was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on January 27, 1945. It has also become a symbol of the Holocaust.