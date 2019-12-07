UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy To Unveil Plan On Regaining Control Over Border With Russia In Donbas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Zelenskyy to Unveil Plan on Regaining Control Over Border With Russia in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he intends to present Kiev's plan on regaining control over the state border with Russia in Donbas during the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9.

"I will definitely talk about the border. Honestly, we do have a different plan for the border, how it [the control] should be passed [to Kiev], and how and when Ukraine controls the border with Russia," Zelenskyy said during the Freedom of Speech talk show on ICTV television.

