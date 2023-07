ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Turkey to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to Sabah, the meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdogan will take place in Istanbul.