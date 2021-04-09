Zelenskyy to Visit Turkey on Saturday, Meet With Erdogan - Turkish Diplomatic Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Turkey on Saturday and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Turkish diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

"Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Turkey on Saturday and will hold talks in Istanbul with our president.

Their joint press conference is planned," the source said.

The source added that an official statement about Zelenskyy's upcoming visit will be issued soon.