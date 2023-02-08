Zelenskyy to Visit UK Wednesday to Meet With Prime Minister, Ukrainian Military - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to the UK on Wednesday, with the agenda including meetings with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian military, media reported.

This will be Zelenskyy's first visit to the island nation since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine last February, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing Sunak's office.