Zelenskyy Told Trump Ukraine Almost Ready to Buy More Javelins - Transcript

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump in a July phone call that Ukraine is almost ready to purchase more Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems from the United States, an official transcript of the phone call released by the White House on Wednesday revealed

"I would also like to thank you for your great support in the area of defense," Zelenskyy told Trump in the transcript. "We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes."