KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visa liberalization between the countries during a phone conversation, the presidential office said on Monday.

"The President expressed hope for progress in the process of gradual visa liberalization by Canada for the citizens of Ukraine and offered to accelerate the relevant bilateral work at the governmental level," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, citing the Ukrainian leader, the countries can start visa facilitation for certain categories of citizens, such as young people and students.

In the near future, a group of Canadian experts is to arrive in Ukraine to monitor Kiev's compliance with Canada's visa criteria.

"In response, Justin Trudeau said that, despite the difficult situation, it is now possible to review the visa regime for its liberalization, and this needs to be worked on," the office added.

The leaders also discussed the countries' measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic and the possibility of cooperation to overcome it, the statement added.

Canada has already sent humanitarian assistance worth 500,000 Canadian Dollars ($367,600) to Kiev to combat the virus in Ukraine through the UN Humanitarian Fund.