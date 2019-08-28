Zelenskyy Trusted by 70% of Ukrainians, Highest Ever Result for Ukrainian President - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trusted by 70 percent of Ukrainians, the highest ever result for any Ukrainian president, a fresh poll conducted by Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation revealed on Wednesday.

"The newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is trusted by 70 percent of Ukrainian citizens, the all-time highest result for all Ukrainian presidents," the foundation said.

According to the pollster, the head of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, and the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Bohdan, have a positive balance of trust and mistrust.

The survey was conducted among 2,040 adults from August 8-20 countrywide, with the exception of the parts of Donbas not controlled by Kiev. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3 percent.

Zelenskyy won the runoff with more than 70 percent of the vote when Ukraine held presidential elections this spring. On July 21, Ukraine conducted snap parliamentary elections, in which the Servant of the People party won 43.1 percent of the vote, allowing it to form a government without a coalition.