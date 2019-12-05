UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Unlike Poroshenko, Wants To Agree On Key Issues For Ukraine - Medvedev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

It is obvious that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, unlike his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, wants to agree on key issues for Ukraine, including with Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his annual interview with Russian television channels Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) It is obvious that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, unlike his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, wants to agree on key issues for Ukraine, including with Russia, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his annual interview with Russian television channels Thursday.

"It is obvious that the current president wants to agree on key issues of his country's development, including with our country. To achieve peace, to somehow resume trade and economic relations at a higher level. But the question is, will he succeed?" Medvedev said.

He said Poroshenko had not wanted peace, being a representative of the "party of war".

More Stories From World

