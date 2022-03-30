UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Updates Biden On Status Of Negotiations With Russia - White House

March 30, 2022

Zelenskyy Updates Biden on Status of Negotiations With Russia - White House

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone call on Wednesday updated US President Joe Biden on the status of Kiev's negotiations with Moscow, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone call on Wednesday updated US President Joe Biden on the status of Kiev's negotiations with Moscow, the White House said.

The call lasted for almost an hour.

"President Zelenskyy updated President Biden on the status of Ukraine's negotiations with Russia," the White House said in a press release.

