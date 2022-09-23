UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Urges Berlin To Set Example For Other Countries By Supplying Battle Tanks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Zelenskyy Urges Berlin to Set Example for Other Countries by Supplying Battle Tanks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Berlin to provide Ukraine with battle tanks to set an example for other nations and "win a victory."

"I would like to appeal to Germany: you are independent of other countries, if you are ready to save people... then give us this equipment... If you do not want it, that is your opinion, but then do not say that the US first, and then Poland (should provide equipment) - no, everyone has to take responsibility. Battle tanks for us mean we can save more lives," Zelenskyy said in a video interview to German newspaper Bild.

He added that Ukraine is grateful for Germany's military and financial support, but it needs more "to win a victory."

"The United Kingdom has given us a lot, the US has given us a lot, you do not need to compare yourself with other nations. Germany has given us very good equipment, we are grateful for Mars II, for financial support... and we do not compare this support with that of other countries. On the contrary, you need to set an example for others by supplying tanks. Germany is the strongest economy in Europe, so it can also set a good example," Zelenskyy said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier in September that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action when it comes to arms supplies to Ukraine.

In late August, German media reported that Kiev had repeatedly asked Berlin to supply it with additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military aid to Ukraine, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces needed weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom Poland February April August September Media From

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

5 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

5 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

5 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

5 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

5 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.