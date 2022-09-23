Zelenskyy Urges Berlin to Set Example for Other Countries by Supplying Battle Tanks

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Berlin to provide Ukraine with battle tanks to set an example for other nations and "win a victory."

"I would like to appeal to Germany: you are independent of other countries, if you are ready to save people... then give us this equipment... If you do not want it, that is your opinion, but then do not say that the US first, and then Poland (should provide equipment) - no, everyone has to take responsibility. Battle tanks for us mean we can save more lives," Zelenskyy said in a video interview to German newspaper Bild.

He added that Ukraine is grateful for Germany's military and financial support, but it needs more "to win a victory."

"The United Kingdom has given us a lot, the US has given us a lot, you do not need to compare yourself with other nations. Germany has given us very good equipment, we are grateful for Mars II, for financial support... and we do not compare this support with that of other countries. On the contrary, you need to set an example for others by supplying tanks. Germany is the strongest economy in Europe, so it can also set a good example," Zelenskyy said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier in September that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action when it comes to arms supplies to Ukraine.

In late August, German media reported that Kiev had repeatedly asked Berlin to supply it with additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military aid to Ukraine, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces needed weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.