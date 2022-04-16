UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Urges Biden To Designate Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by telephone with US President Joe Biden and urged him to designate and sanction Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Zelensky made a direct appeal to Biden to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism - a designation that allows to imposes some of the most significant sanctions at the US disposal, the report said.

The United States did not even sanction the Soviet Union under the such designation despite Moscow's support in the 1970s and 1980s for groups that could be considered terrorist actors, the report said.

Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would allow imposing additional sanctions, including imposing further restrictions on the ability of Russia to do business with other countries, freezing Russian assets and prohibiting an array of dual-use exports, the report added.

Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria are the four countries currently designated by the US government as state sponsors of terrorism, according to the report.

