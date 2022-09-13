UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Urges Estonian, Danish Defense Ministers To Provide Further Military Aid To Kiev

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Zelenskyy Urges Estonian, Danish Defense Ministers to Provide Further Military Aid to Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov on Tuesday and reminded them of the importance of further assistance to the Ukrainian military amid ongoing Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov on Tuesday and reminded them of the importance of further assistance to the Ukrainian military amid ongoing Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian government said.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. The head of state expressed gratitude to Denmark and Estonia for consistent financial, humanitarian and defense assistance to our state," the Ukrainian government said in a statement, adding that Zelenskyy also "stressed the importance of further assistance to the Ukrainian army" from Tallinn and Copenhagen.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Tallinn Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Estonia Denmark February April From Government

Recent Stories

Ukraine to Spend $29.8 Bln on Defense in 2023 Acco ..

Ukraine to Spend $29.8 Bln on Defense in 2023 According to Draft Budget - Prime ..

59 seconds ago
 Monkeypox Cases Declining in Europe Over Past Week ..

Monkeypox Cases Declining in Europe Over Past Weeks - WHO

1 minute ago
 Constable suspended for taking bribe

Constable suspended for taking bribe

1 minute ago
 US May Refile Strategic Oil Reserve When Price Fal ..

US May Refile Strategic Oil Reserve When Price Falls Below $80 Per Barrel - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Finnish Power Grid Chief Regrets Delayed Launch of ..

Finnish Power Grid Chief Regrets Delayed Launch of Swedish Ringhals NPP

3 minutes ago
 No Delivery Timeline for NASAMS Air Defense System ..

No Delivery Timeline for NASAMS Air Defense Systems to Ukraine Yet - Pentagon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.