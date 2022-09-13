Zelenskyy Urges Estonian, Danish Defense Ministers to Provide Further Military Aid to Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov on Tuesday and reminded them of the importance of further assistance to the Ukrainian military amid ongoing Russia's special operation, the Ukrainian government said

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. The head of state expressed gratitude to Denmark and Estonia for consistent financial, humanitarian and defense assistance to our state," the Ukrainian government said in a statement, adding that Zelenskyy also "stressed the importance of further assistance to the Ukrainian army" from Tallinn and Copenhagen.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.