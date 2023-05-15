UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Urges NATO To Approve Ukraine's Membership Bid At July Summit

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Zelenskyy Urges NATO to Approve Ukraine's Membership Bid at July Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO leaders on Monday to approve Ukraine's accession to the bloc by the top-level summit in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO leaders on Monday to approve Ukraine's accession to the bloc by the top-level summit in July.

"It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe � that is, to make a positive political decision on our NATO membership. It is worth to be done at the alliance's summit in July, it will be a timely signal," Zelenskyy said in a video message to the sixth annual Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

In April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev would not be satisfied with any other decision on its membership bid at the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12, except for an invitation to join the alliance.

In late September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the alliance's "open door" policy but noted that NATO would concentrate its efforts on helping Ukraine defend itself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's leaning toward the military alliance became one of the reasons for the start of Russia's special operation.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Democracy Vilnius Kiev Alliance April July September

Recent Stories

 

 

9 minutes ago
 US Arrests 2 Russians for Sending Aircraft Parts t ..

US Arrests 2 Russians for Sending Aircraft Parts to Sanctioned Airlines - Court ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SE ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

22 minutes ago
 Power Cut Off in Mines in DPR Due to Shelling, 86 ..

Power Cut Off in Mines in DPR Due to Shelling, 86 People Being Evacuated - Energ ..

12 minutes ago
 122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of im ..

122,000 visitors gather for over 1,300 hours of immersive edutainment at Sharjah ..

28 minutes ago
 8 killed, 1,274 injured in 1,169 accidents in Punj ..

8 killed, 1,274 injured in 1,169 accidents in Punjab

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.