MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NATO leaders on Monday to approve Ukraine's accession to the bloc by the top-level summit in July.

"It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe � that is, to make a positive political decision on our NATO membership. It is worth to be done at the alliance's summit in July, it will be a timely signal," Zelenskyy said in a video message to the sixth annual Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

In April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kiev would not be satisfied with any other decision on its membership bid at the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled for July 11-12, except for an invitation to join the alliance.

In late September, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on the alliance's "open door" policy but noted that NATO would concentrate its efforts on helping Ukraine defend itself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's leaning toward the military alliance became one of the reasons for the start of Russia's special operation.